Meet the Choctato: Twitter goes into meltdown as Chinese scientists develop world's first chocolate-flavoured potatoes

NEWS that scientists in China have developed the world's first chocolate-flavoured potatoes has sent Irish Twitter into meltdown.

In what is surely a landmark culinary innovation, a team at the Aiyi Prillfulz Institute of Fodder Science in Shanghai have used state-of-the-art 'gene-editing' techniques to combine the saccharine taste of various chocolates with the nutritious benefits of Ireland's national vegetable.

The scientists decided to genetically engineer the wackie aliment as children around the world continue to turn their noses up at vital fruits and veggies.

Dr Abel Fu, the senior scientist in charge of the 'choctato' innovation, said: "We originally considered pizza-flavoured turnips, just for the craic like.

"But mammy loves a Twix and the auld fella looks like a spud, so combining the two came naturally.

"Who eats turnips nowadays anyway? We're not in the Middle Ages, lads. Not in China anyway."

We have so many questions, the most pertinent of which is - when can we try them?

And it seems great minds think alike, as dozens of social media users descended on Twitter to demand that the sugary spud be made available from Irish supermarket shelves as soon as possible.

Miggeldy Higgins wrote: "How did I live until now in a choctato-free world? If Dunnes aren't stocking them by tomorrow morning I will riot like it's 1798".

While Paul Hewson added: "It's a beautiful day when you learn that chocolate potatoes are a real thing. I've finally found what I'm looking for."