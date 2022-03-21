New book released to teach the children of Ireland their national anthem

A NEW book has been launched which hopes to teach the children of Ireland their national anthem.

The woman behind start-up Abair Linn Publishing wants to start a nationwide initiative to teach children (and their parents) Amhrán na bhFiann’ - for life.

Rachel Cooper’s book Our National Anthem explains the background of the Irish national anthem with interesting historical stories along with illustrations, a quiz and a workbook section to encourage children to learn their national anthem.

This week Ms Cooper took some time out to talk to The Irish Post...

What are you up to right now?

Having a coffee with my cat, Molly, beside me.

What do you have planned for 2022?

To oversee the launch of my new book Our National Anthem, take in as many neglected animals as I possibly can, and volunteer weekly with a local charity.

Who are your heroes?

Michael Collins. I will be laying flowers at Béal na Bláth on the centenary of his death this August. Presently the Ukrainian people, in particular the children. Freddie Mercury, his music legacy has yet to be rivalled, in my opinion.

What's been the best decade of your life so far and why?

Probably the 1990s, things seemed a lot simpler back then. I remember (possibly with tinted glasses) that the music scene was much better, everything was much cheaper and the weather was sunnier.

What record sends a shiver down your spine?

Anything by Clannad.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Ballycotton, Co. Cork.

What makes you angry?

Hypocrisy, judgment, war and traffic jams.

What book influenced you most?

I remember reading The Alchemist when I was a teenager. It was so inspirational. As a child I read George Orwell's Animal Farm thinking it was solely about farmyard animals. It wasn't until later I discovered its true meaning.

What was the worst moment of your life?

It is difficult to pinpoint one particular moment - I am so grateful to have all loved ones alive and well. More recently, like everybody, I experienced a few low moments in lockdown.

Which local star in any field should the world outside Ireland know about?

Henry Denny. The inventor of the good old bacon rasher in 1820. Where would we be without our rashers in a full Irish.

If you could change one thing in your life, what would it be?

I would love to be able to remain calm in certain situations.

What is the best lesson life has taught you?

To think before you speak. You cannot take back hurtful words.

What is your favourite film and why?

Gladiator, I love most Ridley Scott films.

What do you believe in?

That what goes around will come around. Always be kind.

What trait do others criticise you for?

I am far from perfect. There’s most likely a list!

Where do you live and what are the best and worst things about that place?

I’m currently based in Co. Cork. The best things are the beautiful beaches and villages, the friendly locals, a good ole pint of Murphy's on a hot day. The worst thing has to be the potholes on the country roads!

On what occasion is it OK to lie?

When you are asked in an interview what your weakest points are!

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

It is difficult to pinpoint as there are so many wonderful great works of art. What is most important about any piece of artwork is that it is your own personal interpretation that makes it so special. I am a big fan of Degas.

What is your ultimate guilty pleasure?

Tayto crisps. Cheese and onion. Every time.

Who is/was the love of your life?

My family, and I have the most wonderful set of close friends. I am very blessed.

For further information or to purchase a copy click here.