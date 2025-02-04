Search is on for Northern Ireland’s house of the year

CELEBRITY interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is on the hunt for Northern Ireland’s house of the year.

The star hosts the BBC’s House of the Year programme, which returns to the North for 2025, where he will be joined once again by expert judges Jane Larmour, James Fairley and Patricia McGinnis to decide just who has the best house.

“I will be back in Northern Ireland very soon and cannot wait to see inside more of your fabulous homes,” Llewelyn-Bowen said this week, ahead of the February 14 closing date for entries to the television competition.

“It doesn’t matter what type of house you live in, what really matters is how much heart and soul you’ve poured into creating your perfect home,” he added.

“We want to see spaces that reflect your own personal style or vision, so if you think you live in Northern Ireland’s next House Of The Year, please visit the website and tell us about it.”

Melmore House in Co. Down took the House Of The Year title in 2024.

Dating back to 1855, the detached period property was transformed by owners Fiona and Jonathan into a modern family home with views overlooking Belfast Lough.

The pair relocated to Holywood from London when they bought the property in 2020, as Fiona, who is from Northern Ireland, wanted to move back home.

“It was lovely to get recognition for all the hard work we have put into creating our home and to know that the judges appreciated it as well is really special,” Fiona said this week.

“I loved meeting the other finalists and swapping stories and would encourage anyone to enter House Of The Year as being part of the series was lots of fun.”

Last year's series also featured homes in Bangor, Ballymena, Belfast, and counties Armagh, Tyrone and Down.

The competition is now open at the House Of The Year Website where entries must be received by 23.59pm on February 14.