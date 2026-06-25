The Nolans reunite to accept lifetime achievement award in Manchester

SINGING sensations The Nolans reunited this month in Manchester to receive a prestigious lifetime achievement award.

The sisters, who shot to fame in the 1970s as a family band - launching a career that would go on to last more than five decades, accepted a prestigious Lifetime Contribution to the Music Industry Award at the 2026 Pride of Éireann International Awards this month.

Anne Nolan, Denise Nolan, Maureen Nolan and Coleen Nolan were all there to collect their gong on June 20.

“We'd like to honour two of our sisters who aren't here with us anymore, Bernie and Linda,” Anne said as they accepted the award at the ceremony held at the Manchester Hotel Deansgate.

Bernie died in 2013 following a long battle with breast cancer. Linda died last year following her own battle with the same condition.

In a poignant moment during the awards ceremony, Bernie's daughter Erin Doneathy joined the sisters on stage to collect a special award in her mother's memory.

Speaking after receiving the The Nolans' award, Coleen said: "It is so moving to be recognised for our musical career, especially from the Pride of Éireann International Awards.

“We are thinking of our sisters Bernie and Linda, who would have loved every moment of celebrating all things Irish,” she added.

“This award is not only for the four of us here today, but for Bernie and Linda too".

Founded in Blackpool in 1974 as The Nolan Sisters, the band consisted of sisters Coleen, Maureen, Anne, Linda, Denise and Bernie Nolan.

Their parents Tommy and Maureen Nolan, who hailed from Raheny in Dublin, managed the band.

In 1980 they changed their name to The Nolans and continued to perform around the world.

All of the Nolan siblings, which also includes brothers Tommy and Brian, were born in Dublin, apart from Coleen, who was born in Blackpool.

“We are so proud of coming from Ireland, and when we have a chance to go back home, we do, it is one of my favourite places where I have so many amazing memories,” Denise said at the awards ceremony.

Maureen added: “It’s amazing to see our music continuing to connect with younger generations.

“We were thrilled to hear that chart topping Irish artist CMAT is a fan of our music and has spoken about how it has influenced her songwriting”.

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