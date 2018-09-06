University lecturer accuses airline of 'everyday sexism' after staff called her 'Miss' instead of 'Doctor'
University lecturer accuses airline of 'everyday sexism' after staff called her 'Miss' instead of 'Doctor'

A QANTAS passenger who blasted airline staff for addressing her as 'Miss' instead of 'Doctor' has seen her complaint spectacularly backfire on social media after users mocked her ego.

Dr Siobhan O'Dwyer, a senior lecturer at the University of Exeter, was left in a tizzy by the way cabin crew referred to her on a recent flight - claiming it was an example of "everyday sexism".

The Australian academic quickly took to Twitter to let Qantas know just how upset she was over the apparent faux-pas.

She wrote: "Hey Qantas, my name is Dr O’Dwyer. My ticket says Dr O’Dwyer.

"Do not look at my ticket, look at me, look back at my ticket, decide it’s a typo, and call me Miss O’Dwyer.

"I did not spend eight years at university to be called Miss."

The tweet has since received more than 1,000 retweets and 8,000 likes.

But many accused O'Dwyer of "wanting a pat on the back" and even "asking for trouble".

One wrote: "I have two friends who are non-medical doctors. I didn't find out for years.

"Outside of professional conferences they don't use it.

"You're asking for trouble on an aircraft. A passenger gets stuck and they'll ask you for help".

Another snapped: "I don’t believe anyone is obliged to call you doctor. Did you do your degree to learn or get a title?"

A third added: "Me. Me. Me. It obviously wasn't intentional. If you want a pat on the back, just ask for it."

Soon the backlash became all too much and the lecturer posted a follow up tweet claiming her complaint "was not about my ego".

She said: "Copping so much flack for this tweet. This was not about my ego.

"It was about highlighting one of a thousand instances of sexism that women encounter every day.

"It’s not about the title, it’s about the fact that this wouldn’t have happened if I was a man."

Still disgruntled by the lack of positive attention her complaint had received, O'Dwyer added: "The vitriol in my feed at the moment is staggering

"Ten years ago when I got my PhD, I went into the bank & said I wanted to change my title. The woman said 'Congratulations! What’s your married name?' - Sigh."

Oh, the horror.

Qantas released a simple and dignified response to Dr O'Dwyer's vilification of its staff.

A spokesperson for the airline said: "We are extremely proud of our cabin crew, who respectfully serve our customers every day and play a vital safety role."

Classy, unlike some.

