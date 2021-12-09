The 10 most popular Christmas movies of all time as voted for by the public (and the 5 least popular)
News

The 10 most popular Christmas movies of all time as voted for by the public (and the 5 least popular)

HOME ALONE has been crowned the most popular Christmas movie of all-time in a new poll which also revealed the least popular films shown over the festive season.

The Macaulay Culkin home invasion comedy classic came out of top with 24% of the vote, just ahead of the Will Ferrell favourite Elf, which bagged a 22% share.

Love Actually and The Grinch were tied for third place, bagging an 18% share each, with It’s A Wonderful Life (17%) rounding off the top five.

In a shock twist, The Muppet Christmas Carol (21%) was voted the film people are most tired of watching at Christmas ahead of Scrooged (13%) and The Nightmare Before Christmas (12%).

Jack Frost (12%) and The Holiday (10%) were also given short-shrift, completing the top five least popular Christmas films in the new research from VoucherCodes.co.uk.

A total of 2,000 people were polled as part of the study into the best and worst films associated with the holiday season.

When asked what film series we wish was on TV this Christmas, a quarter would like to see Harry Potter (25%) and Toy Story (25%) on our screens instead.

Shrek (19%) and Ice Age (17%) both scored well with film lovers while Die Hard (16%) – a film some still claim isn’t all that Christmassy – completes the top five when it came to film series people most wanted to watch over Christmas.

 

 

Film series people would most want to watch over Christmas:

  1. Harry Potter – 25%
  2. Toy Story – 25%
  3. Shrek – 19%
  4. Ice Age – 17%
  5. Die Hard – 16%
  6. Pirates of the Caribbean – 16%
  7. Indiana Jones – 16%
  8. James Bond – 15%
  9. Jurassic Park – 15%
  10. Avengers – 14%

Favourite Christmas movies:

  1. Home Alone – 24%
  2. Elf – 22%
  3. The Grinch – 18%
  4. Love Actually – 18%
  5. It’s a Wonderful Life – 17%
  6. Miracle on 34th Street – 16%
  7. The Snowman – 13%
  8. The Muppet Christmas Carol – 12%
  9. White Christmas – 10%
  10. The Santa Clause – 8%

Christmas movies we’re most tired of seeing on TV:

  1. The Muppet Christmas Carol – 21%
  2. Scrooged – 13%
  3. The Nightmare Before Christmas – 12%
  4. Jack Frost – 12%
  5. The Holiday – 10%

See More: Die Hard, Elf, Home Alone, Scrooged, The Muppet Christmas Carol

Related

Charlize Theron being lined up to star in female-led Die Hard remake
News 9 months ago

Charlize Theron being lined up to star in female-led Die Hard remake

By: Jack Beresford

Die Hard writer says Bruce Willis classic is ‘more of a Christmas film’ than Bing Crosby’s White Christmas
News 11 months ago

Die Hard writer says Bruce Willis classic is ‘more of a Christmas film’ than Bing Crosby’s White Christmas

By: Jack Beresford

Why Die Hard is the greatest Christmas movie of all time
News 1 year ago

Why Die Hard is the greatest Christmas movie of all time

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Coalition of doctors calling for universal healthcare in Ireland
News 12 seconds ago

Coalition of doctors calling for universal healthcare in Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Liam Brady urges Liverpool to pay Mo Salah £300k per week
Sport 9 minutes ago

Liam Brady urges Liverpool to pay Mo Salah £300k per week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The top 10 films about Irish history of all time
Entertainment 1 hour ago

The top 10 films about Irish history of all time

By: Irish Post

Marvel at Mahonia - a true winter wonder of the garden
Home & Garden 1 hour ago

Marvel at Mahonia - a true winter wonder of the garden

By: Charlie Wilkins

These 10 Irish baby names are proving a hit with new parents in the US
News 2 hours ago

These 10 Irish baby names are proving a hit with new parents in the US

By: Irish Post