21-year-old arrested after five seriously injured as car ploughs into crowd

A 21-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after a car smashed into a group of people in Manchester last night.

Five people are still seriously injured after the incident which happened about 9.30pm in a light industrial park about a mile from Manchester United’s football ground, Old Trafford.

A sixth person was reported to have been well enough to make their own way to hospital.

Great Manchester Police have said that there was no evidence the incident was terror-related.

A blue BMW thought to have been connected with the incident was later found in the Salford area of the city.

The suspect has been detained on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.

In a statement Ch Supt Jo Rogerson of the Manchester Police said: "This is an extremely serious incident that we are dealing with and I cannot stress the importance of people contacting us if they know something."

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 9.49pm to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrians. We currently have five patients, all in a serious condition.”