Ireland’s tourism industry urged to expand beyond US amid sharp drop in visitors

IRELAND'S tourism leaders are calling for a diversification of the country’s tourism strategy following a significant drop in international visitor numbers this year.

Figures released by Fáilte Ireland reveal an 18% decline in tourists arriving from all major overseas markets between January and April compared to the same period last year.

The decline is most pronounced among visitors from key European markets.

Revenue generated from British tourists dropped by 52%, while French and German tourist spending fell by 55% and 53%, respectively.

The figures have raised alarm within the industry, with stakeholders stressing the need for a broader international outreach to reduce dependency on any single market.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC), emphasised the importance of recalibrating Ireland’s tourism focus.

“We cannot afford to rely so heavily on North American visitors. A series of economic factors are impacting travel decisions, particularly from the US, and we need to be prepared for that,” he said in an interview with RTÉ Radio 1.

Among the challenges cited is the weakening of the US dollar—down approximately 15% in recent months—and mounting concerns over tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty.

These factors are making long-haul travel less appealing to US tourists, who have traditionally been Ireland’s most valuable market.

While Walsh insists the US market must still be defended and nurtured, he believes a strategic pivot is essential.

“We need to deepen ties with the American market, yes—but we also need to be more active in reaching out to Europe and beyond,” he said.

However, Ireland’s competitiveness as a tourist destination is also under scrutiny.

According to Eurostat, Ireland ranks as the second-most expensive holiday spot in Europe, a factor that is likely to dissuade cost-conscious travellers amid tightening economic conditions in countries like Germany, France, and Britain.

“When families are budgeting for holidays, the second or third trip is often the first to be cut,” Walsh explained.

“Ireland, unfortunately, is increasingly being seen as one of those optional destinations that can be skipped.”

Another barrier to growth, according to ITIC, is the current cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport.

The existing limit of 32 million passengers per year is seen as a bottleneck for expansion, particularly as Ireland relies heavily on air travel to connect with overseas markets.

“We’re an island—we don’t have the luxury of land borders. If we want to grow tourism sustainably, we must expand access, starting with lifting the cap at Dublin Airport,” Walsh argued.

He also highlighted the potential role of regional airports in easing the pressure on Dublin and stimulating tourism in less-visited parts of the country.

“There’s an opportunity to do more with regional airports. Government could offer better support so those hubs can attract more airlines and open new routes.”

As Ireland looks to rebound from the tourism downturn, industry leaders stress that a coordinated and proactive approach is critical.

From increasing airport capacity to marketing more broadly across Europe and emerging markets, the message is clear: the status quo is no longer sustainable.

“If we want to remain competitive and protect the 257,900 jobs tied to tourism in Ireland, we must adapt to the new global travel reality,” Walsh concluded.