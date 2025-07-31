Dublin Airport submits planning application for extension to ‘enhance passenger experience’
Business

Dublin Airport submits planning application for extension to ‘enhance passenger experience’

A PLANNING application has been submitted to extend Dublin Airport.

Operators daa have lodged paperwork with Fingal County Council that seeks permission to expand the existing Pier 1 West building.

Dublin airport is seeking permission to expand the existing Pier 1 West building (Pic: daa)

The proposed development will add a second storey to the western end of the current structure, which would increase the floorspace by 1,080 square metres and include two new boarding gates, two external vertical circulation cores, a cantilevered structure, and enclosed plant, comms, and electrical rooms.

“This expansion forms part of daa’s long-term infrastructure strategy to ensure Dublin Airport can meet the demands of a growing Irish population and economy,” the operators said.

Inside the building the extension would bring additional seating, food and beverage outlets and upgraded toilet amenities, the application confirms.

“The project is designed to significantly improve the passenger experience and operational efficiency at Dublin Airport by addressing current overcrowding and circulation challenges,” daa explains.

“These improvements will streamline passenger flow, reduce delays, and support a more resilient and sustainable airport operation.”

Vincent Harrison, Chief Commercial and Development Officer at daa, said the plans are “not just about bricks and mortar”, they are a “vital step in enhancing the passenger experience at Dublin Airport”.

“As we work towards securing approval for our Infrastructure Application and the removal of the current passenger cap, this much-needed expansion ensures we can continue to meet growing demand and maintain our role as a key driver of tourism, trade, and investment in Ireland’s future,” Mr Harrison said.

