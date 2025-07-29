Brother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher charged with rape
News

Brother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher charged with rape

THE brother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher has been charged with a number of offences, including rape, coercive control and sexual assault.

Paul Gallagher, of Manor Park Road, East Finchley, London, is set to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 27, the Metropolitan Police Force said in a statement to the Irish Post.

The 59-year-old has been charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the police force confirmed.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2022 – 2024.

“The charges follow a Met Police investigation which began 2024,” the force said.

“A woman is being supported by specially-trained officers,” they added.

Mr Gallagher is the oldest of the three Gallagher brothers who were brought up together in Burnage, Manchester.

Their mother Peggy Gallagher (nee Sweeney) was born in Charlestown, Co. Mayo. She emigrated to Manchester at the age of 18.

Oasis are currently on their Live’ 25 reunion tour. Having played shows in Cardiff, Manchester and London, it will move to Dublin in August.

See More: Charge, Oasis, Paul Gallagher, Rape

Related
News 1 week ago

Man charged after drugs worth €715k seized

By: Fiona Audley

News 11 years ago

Domenyk Noonan charged with sex offence

By: Niall O Sullivan

News 11 years ago

Man charged over murder of journalist and researcher Tom O'Gorman

By: Irish Post

Latest
Life & Style 5 hours ago

Paul Costelloe will close inaugural Ireland Fashion Week

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 6 hours ago

Ireland’s most promising young footballers showcased in new TV series

By: Fiona Audley

News 7 hours ago

Man convicted of murder of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Arrest made after cannabis worth €2m seized in Cork

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Police investigating ‘sectarian hate crime’ after wreaths stolen from war memorial

By: Fiona Audley

Business 23 hours ago

FED Tax break for foreign businesses asked to be extended

By: Mark Murphy