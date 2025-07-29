Brother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher charged with rape

THE brother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher has been charged with a number of offences, including rape, coercive control and sexual assault.

Paul Gallagher, of Manor Park Road, East Finchley, London, is set to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 27, the Metropolitan Police Force said in a statement to the Irish Post.

The 59-year-old has been charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the police force confirmed.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2022 – 2024.

“The charges follow a Met Police investigation which began 2024,” the force said.

“A woman is being supported by specially-trained officers,” they added.

Mr Gallagher is the oldest of the three Gallagher brothers who were brought up together in Burnage, Manchester.

Their mother Peggy Gallagher (nee Sweeney) was born in Charlestown, Co. Mayo. She emigrated to Manchester at the age of 18.

Oasis are currently on their Live’ 25 reunion tour. Having played shows in Cardiff, Manchester and London, it will move to Dublin in August.