Brother of loyalist murder victim dies 'without truth or justice'

A MAN who campaigned to uncover the truth about his brother's murder by loyalist paramilitaries has died 'without truth or justice' his supporters have said.

Eugene Thompson had led his family's campaign for answers over his brother Paul's fatal shooting on April 27, 1994, which they believe involved state collusion.

The 25-year-old was a passenger in a taxi in Springfield Park in West Belfast when he was fired upon through a hole in the interface security fence.

Last week, terminally ill Mr Thompson received an apology from the PSNI over failings by the RUC in its investigation into Paul Thompson's murder and the force's delay in disclosing information.

However, Mr Thompson has passed away before discovering the outcome of a Supreme Court hearing last month on whether further information into his brother's death can be released.

Paying tribute to Mr Thompson, Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said he led a 'brave and dignified campaign' for truth and justice.

A joint statement from Relatives for Justice (RFJ) and the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) praised Mr Thompson's determination while criticising the delays he and his family have faced over the past 31 years.

"Eugene died without ever seeing the disclosure of the intelligence material relevant to his brother's inquest," it read.

"He died without hearing the Supreme Court judgment. Most tragically, he died without truth or justice for what happened to Paul.

"Eugene spent the final years of his life leading his family's campaign for truth, following in the footsteps of his late mother Margaret, who also passed away without answers.

"He fought with determination and dignity, even while gravely ill and facing continued institutional resistance.

"That he has died while the case remains unresolved is a profound injustice which should weigh heavily on those responsible for the persistent delays, obstruction and legal challenges that have defined this process."

'Determined right to the end'

Last month, the Supreme Court heard an appeal from Secretary of State Hilary Benn, who opposed the release of limited intelligence information from the investigation into Paul Thompson's murder.

This is despite several courts having previously ruled in favour of a coroner's decision to release the material.

"The Supreme Court heard the case in June and has not yet issued a ruling," added the statement.

"These delays continued despite the government being fully aware of Eugene's terminal illness.

"Eugene's death underscores the human cost of a system designed not to deliver answers, but to delay and deny them.

"Like so many others, Eugene encountered a government more committed to secrecy than to justice.

"Despite this, he remained resolute in his pursuit of truth, not only for Paul but for all families who have suffered from the State's failure to protect its citizens and its ongoing refusal to be held to account."

Speaking today, West Belfast MP Mr Maskey criticised the delays faced by Mr Thompson and his family in getting answers over their loved one's death.

"Eugene, alongside his family, led a brave and dignified campaign to uncover the full extent of Paul's sectarian murder and the role the British state played in it," he said.

"Shamefully, the British government continues to conceal this, denying Eugene's family, and so many others, even the most basic justice.

"Just last week, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher delivered a letter to Eugene Thompson as he lay terminally ill in the Mater Hospital.

"This was testament to Eugene's character, determined right to the end to see justice for Paul."