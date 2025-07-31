Ireland commits to sending €2m funding for food as Gaza faces famine

IRELAND has committed €2m in funding to support a programme delivering food to Gaza.

Humanitarian agencies have warned this week that the war-torn region faces famine as deaths due to malnutrition and starvation are increasing as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues.

The IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) has issued an alert claiming that the “worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip”.

“Conflict and displacement have intensified, and access to food and other essential items and services has plummeted to unprecedented levels,” they said in a statement.

“Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths,” they add.

The IPC further confirmed that famine “thresholds” have been reached for food consumption in most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City.

“Malnutrition has been rising rapidly in the first half of July,” they explained.

“Over 20,000 children have been admitted for treatment for acute malnutrition between April and mid-July, with more than 3,000 severely malnourished.

“Hospitals have reported a rapid increase in hunger-related deaths of children under five years of age, with at least 16 reported deaths since July 17.”

They added: “Immediate action must be taken to end the hostilities and allow for unimpeded, large-scale, life-saving humanitarian response.

“This is the only path to stopping further deaths and catastrophic human suffering."

Yesterday Tánaiste Simon Harris confirmed Ireland would send €2m to support the World Food Programme (WFP) to deliver food to Gaza.

“Deliberately denying food to people, including babies, in Gaza is beyond comprehension,” he said.

“Children are starving in what is a catastrophic situation on the ground,” he added.

“In recent days I’ve asked my officials to examine how best Ireland can play a part in helping.

“This emergency package of funding being announced today will support the World Food Programme to get food to people who urgently need it.

“The WFP managed to deliver 4,000 tonnes of food to people in Gaza last week.

“This is life-saving work but WFP estimate that 62,000 tonnes of food aid is needed per month.

“Once again, we call on Israel to remove the many restrictions and delays on transport into and within Gaza.

“This is the only feasible way to avert famine in Gaza.”

Ireland’s Minister for International Development, Neale Richmond, said the situation in Gaza is “catastrophic”.

“People are being deliberately denied food and are now on the brink of famine, this must stop," he said.

“The World Food Programme is best placed to deliver food to people in Gaza," the minister added.

:This is the only way to avert a famine in Gaza. Ireland will continue to support their life-saving work.”