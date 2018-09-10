4 arrested following major drugs seizure in Munster

The men have been arrested following the seizure on Friday.

Gardaí from Waterford seized a significant quantity of prescription drugs in an operation in Waterford on Friday, September 7th 2018.

The four men were aged 25 and 29 and two men were aged 26.

The drugs were found when a car was stopped by Gardaí at Grannagh, Waterford, following a search of the car two buckets of loose suspected D10 (Benzodiazepines) and a box of prescription drugs (all subject to analysis) were seized.

The four men were detained at Waterford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) 1996.

A second car was also seized in a nearby location.

The four men detained have been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.