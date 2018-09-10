4 arrested following major drugs seizure in Munster
News

4 arrested following major drugs seizure in Munster

The men have been arrested following the seizure on Friday.

Gardaí from Waterford seized a significant quantity of prescription drugs in an operation in Waterford on Friday, September 7th 2018.

The four men were aged 25 and 29 and two men were aged 26.

The drugs were found when a car was stopped by Gardaí at Grannagh, Waterford, following a search of the car two buckets of loose suspected D10 (Benzodiazepines) and a box of prescription drugs (all subject to analysis) were seized.

Advertisement

The four men were detained at Waterford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) 1996.

A second car was also seized in a nearby location.

The four men detained have been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Drugs, Munster, News

Related

Gardaí stop motorist with open bottle of wine in cupholder
News 7 hours ago

Gardaí stop motorist with open bottle of wine in cupholder

By: Ryan Price

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club
News 3 days ago

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club

By: Ryan Price

Woman arrested following drug seizure on M50
News 6 days ago

Woman arrested following drug seizure on M50

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Brian McFadden apologises for 'flippant' tweets about speeding after driving ban
News 24 minutes ago

Brian McFadden apologises for 'flippant' tweets about speeding after driving ban

By: Aidan Lonergan

There's a secret Predator movie set in Ireland
News 1 hour ago

There's a secret Predator movie set in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Lithuanian and Korean will be taught in Irish schools from this week
News 5 hours ago

Lithuanian and Korean will be taught in Irish schools from this week

By: Jack Beresford

Search for jet skier missing on Lough Erne suspended for the night
News 17 hours ago

Search for jet skier missing on Lough Erne suspended for the night

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach to meet murdered Irish woman’s mother after citizenship mix-up
News 18 hours ago

Taoiseach to meet murdered Irish woman’s mother after citizenship mix-up

By: Gerard Donaghy