‘A formidable woman’: Tributes on death of first female House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of long-term Labour politician Baroness Betty Boothroyd.

The former MP, who represented West Bromwich and West Bromwich West from 1973 to 2000, has died at the age of 93, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle confirmed today.

She is reported to have died at Addensbrookes Hospital in Cambridge yesterday (sunday).

Baroness Boothroyd made history in 1992 when she became the first female Speaker of the House of Commons, a position she held until 2000, after which she sat as a crossbench peer in the House of Lords.

Paying tribute this afternoon, Mr Hoyle said: “I’m very saddened to hear of the passing of my friend the Rt Hon. Betty Boothroyd, Speaker of the House of Commons 1992 - 2000.

“I’d like to offer my heartfelt condolences, on behalf of the House, to Betty's family and loved ones.”

He added: “ To be the first female speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache.”

Claiming she was someone he was “proud to call my friend”, he said: “Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty, formidable woman – and I will miss her.”

I’m very saddened to hear of the passing of my friend the Rt Hon. Betty Boothroyd, Speaker of the House of Commons 1992 - 2000. I’d like to offer my heartfelt condolences, on behalf of the House, to Betty's family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/N0wN8Ssccb — Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) February 27, 2023

The Speaker added: "She was from Yorkshire, and I am from Lancashire – so there was always that friendly rivalry between us. But from my point of view, it was heartening to hear a Northern voice speaking from the Chair."

In 2005 the late Queen Elizabeth II presented Baroness Boothroyd with the Insignia of the Order of Merit - a personal award from the Queen recognising exceptional achievements in public service.