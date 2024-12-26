A last farewell - famous Irish faces we lost in 2024

IN 2024 we lost several notable figures — from international celebrities to some cherished members of our own community.

We profile just a very few here...

Hazel Allen — restaurateur

Hazel Allen was a pillar of Irish hospitality, known for her dedication to Ballymaloe House, which she helped turn into a global culinary destination. She also authored books on food and service, sharing her expertise widely. Allen continued her hands-on approach at Ballymaloe until her passing.

Hazel Allen: born Cork on October 16, 1950, died on May 3, 2024 aged 73.

Ian Bailey

Ian Bailey was a British journalist and poet who relocated to Schull in West Cork in 1991. He became the prime suspect in the 1996 murder of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was found beaten to death near her holiday home. Bailey was arrested twice by Irish authorities but was never charged due to insufficient evidence. No forensic or witness evidence ever connected him to the scene of the murder. Nonetheless in 2019, a French court convicted him in absentia, sentencing him to 25 years in prison. Ireland refused to extradite him. Bailey consistently maintained his innocence until his death from a suspected heart attack in January 2024.

Ian Bailey: born Manchester on January 27, 1957, died January 21, 2024 in Bantry, Co. Cork, aged 66.

Charlie Bird — journalist

Charlie Bird covered some of Ireland's most significant events, including the Troubles in Northern Ireland. He later became a leading figure in RTÉ, known for his compassion and fearless reporting. After retiring in 2012 he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021. He launched the 'Climb with Charlie' campaign, raising over €3.4 million for charity.

Charlie Bird: born Dublin in 1949, died March 11, 2024 aged 74.

Mary Banotti — politician

Mary Banotti served as a Fine Gael MEP for two decades, where she advocated for human rights and gender equality. A niece of Éamon de Valera, she was also a presidential candidate in 1997. She continued her public engagements after retiring from politics.

Mary Banotti: born Drogheda on May 29, 1939, died May 10, 2024 aged 84.

John Bruton — former Taoiseach

John Bruton was a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process during his term as Taoiseach. Before this, he held various ministerial roles, notably in finance and agriculture. After leaving politics, he served as the EU Ambassador to the United States.

John Bruton: born Dunboyne on May 18, 1947, died on February 6, 2024 aged 76.

Olga Craig - journalist

Olga Craig was an intrepid Irish foreign correspondent, one of the first into Basra at the start of the Iraq War. Often working independently to uncover the human impact of war, her insightful interviews and narratives earned her a reputation for integrity and empathy.

Olga Craig: born Co. Tyrone in 1957, died August 21, 2024 aged 67.

David Davin-Power — journalist, broadcaster

David Davin-Power was RTÉ's Northern Editor, moving to Belfast with the Troubles still at their height. He covered the twists and turns in the peace process with forensic skill. In 2001, he became RTÉ's Senior Political Correspondent, a role he held until his retirement in 2017. Post-retirement, Davin-Power continued contributing as a columnist and commentator.

David Davin-Power: born Portobello Dublin in 1952, died October 31 aged 72

Candy Devine – broadcaster, singer

Candy Devine, born Faye Ann Guivarra in Cairns, Australia, travelled to Ireland in 1969 on what was intended to be a short visit. A cabaret entertainer, she was hired for a slot at the Talk of the Town club in Belfast. She liked the place and subsequently began a long career with Downtown Radio in Belfast in March 1976. She was awarded an MBE in 2014 for Services to Broadcasting and to the Community in Northern Ireland.

Candy Devine, née Guivarra: born Cairns, Queensland on November 4, 1938 died on October 31, 2024 aged 85

Thomas Drennan — showband singer

Tommy Drennan became a household name in Ireland as the lead singer of The Freshmen and later The Monarchs. His showmanship and voice captivated audiences nationwide. He also had a successful solo career, including television appearances.

Thomas Drennan: born Limerick in the early 1940s, died on July 11, 2024 aged 83.

Gerald Dawe — poet

Gerald Dawe was a respected poet whose work often explored themes of memory and identity. He published numerous collections and held top academic positions, fostering Irish literature's growth. Dawe was also a recipient of several literary awards.

Gerald Dawe: born Belfast 1952, died March 25, 2024 aged 72.

Dervilla Maura Xavier Donnelly — chemist and research scientist

Dervilla Donnelly was Professor of Phytochemistry at University College Dublin. She was the first woman to receive the Cunningham Medal from the Royal Irish Academy and was recognised by WITS (Women in Technology and Science) with their inaugural Lifetime Achievement award.

Dervilla Donnelly: born 1930 in Dublin; died November 14, 2024 aged 94

Joe Egan — musician

Joe Egan partnered fellow second generation Irishman Glasgow Irishman Gerry Rafferty in the rock band Stealer’s Wheel. They met at the Catholic school St Mirin’s in Glasgow. In 1973, they had a global hit with Stuck in the Middle With You —it was claimed it only took them half an hour to write.

The line “clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right” has entered the English language as a standalone quote, as well as a verdict on the back-slapping, insincere elements in the music business.

Twenty years later fame revisited when Quentin Tarantino used it as a motif in Reservoir Dogs.

Joseph Egan: born Paisley, October 16 1946 into an Irish Catholic family that had emigrated to Glasgow. He died July 6, 2024

Teri Hayden — theatrical agent

Hayden was a trailblazing agent who guided the careers of some of Ireland’s most successful actors. IIn the 1960s she had a sense that Irish theatre, TV and film was about to explode, though there was little evidence for this at the time. She guided the careers of many notable Irish actors including Brendan Gleeson and Gabriel Byrne.

Teri Hayden, born Teresa Marie O'Connor: April 26, 1948, in Derry, died April 18, 2024 in Dublin, aged 75.

Helen Joyce

Helen Joyce, known as Lady Helen Wogan, supported her husband Terry Wogan’s illustrious career in broadcasting. Helen Wogan: born Dublin in 1936, died on September 5, 2024 aged 88.

Sister Theresa Kane

Sr Theresa Kane, a prominent nun with the Sisters of Mercy, called on her fellow sisters to push for ordination. When introduced to Pope John Paul II during his 1979 visit to the United States she publicly challenged him to let women serve as priests. Her intercession fell on deaf ears.

Sister Theresa Kane: born September 24, 1936, died August 22, 2024 in New Jersey at the age of 87.

Ron Kavana — musician, writer

Ron Kavana was an acclaimed folk musician and a pioneer in blending traditional Irish music with contemporary sounds, playing the London pub circuit for many years. His collaborations with legends like The Pogues enriched the genre.

Ron Kavana: born Co. Cork in 1951, died in 2024 aged 73.