A night in the Tower of London

VISION IRELAND are hosting a Dinner in the Tower of London on May 23 at the Tower of London

VISION IRELAND, the new name for the National Council of the Blind of Ireland (NCBI), is a registered charity in existence for close to 100 years. Its mission is to enable people who are blind or vision impaired to overcome the barriers that impede their independence and participation in society.

The Vision Ireland Dinner in the Tower of London will have just 90 VIP guests with Nine hosts at Nine tables of ten in the White Tower - the most spectacular part of the Tower.

Northern Trust Bank has sponsored this event for Vision Ireland.

The evening commences with a private tour of the Crown Jewels, followed by a drinks reception.

The MC for the evening is comedian Barry Murphy.

A gourmet dinner and a slice of Tower history follows.

For the past 500 years the Tower Beefeater guards have been mandated to close the Tower from 9.30pm to 10.10pm every night. This is a picturesque ceremony of the guards locking everyone in the room for these 40 minutes....but they do give fair warning!

An award to Dublin man John Nugent will be presented at this stage. John is a stalwart of the hospitality industry.

In his role as chief executive of Searcy’s, John was involved in operations including The Royal Opera House Covent Garden, the National Portrait Gallery and many other prestigious venues. He was previously managing director of Richard Corrigan’s restaurant company, and now alongside Tony Gibney, they are all partners in a successful London bar and restaurant.

For more details contact

[email protected]