Aer Lingus announce Dublin to London City Airport flights
News

Aer Lingus announce Dublin to London City Airport flights

AER LINGUS will take over Cityjet's Dublin Airport to London City Airport route from October.

The Irish airline agreed a deal with Cityjet which will see them fly up to six times a day to the city centre airport and back.

The flights will commence on October 28 and will include a reduced service at weekends.

As part of the deal, Cityjet will supply Aer Lingus with aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance.

Tickets for the new route are now available to purchase through the Aer Lingus website.

Prices start from €49.99.

Advertisement

Cityjet has been operating the route since 1994.

London City Airport is located just 10km east of Central London.

The new addition of flights will raise Aer Lingus’ operation between Dublin and London to 50 flights a day.

Speaking about the deal, Aer Lingus CEO Stephen Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to be entering into this agreement with Cityjet. Aer Lingus is on an ambitious flight path and working with Pat Byrne and his team will allow us to add to our extensive services to London Heathrow and London Gatwick.

“The Dublin to London City route will facilitate further business flows between Dublin and London and the service will provide those wishing to travel seamlessly from the heart of London City to North American with a very attractive connecting proposition, including US customs and immigration pre-clearance.”

See More: Aer Lingus, CityJet, Dublin, Flights, Ireland, London

Related

Ryanair and Aer Lingus forced to cancel flights this weekend
News 1 month ago

Ryanair and Aer Lingus forced to cancel flights this weekend

By: Rebecca Keane

Dublin Airport to open the first ever honesty box cafe in an airport
News 2 months ago

Dublin Airport to open the first ever honesty box cafe in an airport

By: Sean Smith

Aer Lingus plane collides with US airport terminal leaving Irish passengers stuck on runway
News 3 months ago

Aer Lingus plane collides with US airport terminal leaving Irish passengers stuck on runway

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Belfast Primark suffers 'structural collapse' as experts called in to assess damage a day on from blaze
News 9 minutes ago

Belfast Primark suffers 'structural collapse' as experts called in to assess damage a day on from blaze

By: Aidan Lonergan

Conor McGregor reignites Floyd Mayweather feud after gym invitation
News 58 minutes ago

Conor McGregor reignites Floyd Mayweather feud after gym invitation

By: Jack Beresford

Catholic Diocese under fire for buying $2.3m five-bedroom home for retiring bishop
News 1 hour ago

Catholic Diocese under fire for buying $2.3m five-bedroom home for retiring bishop

By: Jack Beresford

Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck on Dublin motorway
News 2 hours ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck on Dublin motorway

By: Ryan Price

Businessman Sean Gallagher confirms he will run for president
News 3 hours ago

Businessman Sean Gallagher confirms he will run for president

By: Ryan Price