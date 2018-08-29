Aer Lingus announce Dublin to London City Airport flights

AER LINGUS will take over Cityjet's Dublin Airport to London City Airport route from October.

The Irish airline agreed a deal with Cityjet which will see them fly up to six times a day to the city centre airport and back.

The flights will commence on October 28 and will include a reduced service at weekends.

As part of the deal, Cityjet will supply Aer Lingus with aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance.

Tickets for the new route are now available to purchase through the Aer Lingus website.

Prices start from €49.99.

Cityjet has been operating the route since 1994.

London City Airport is located just 10km east of Central London.

The new addition of flights will raise Aer Lingus’ operation between Dublin and London to 50 flights a day.

Speaking about the deal, Aer Lingus CEO Stephen Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to be entering into this agreement with Cityjet. Aer Lingus is on an ambitious flight path and working with Pat Byrne and his team will allow us to add to our extensive services to London Heathrow and London Gatwick.

“The Dublin to London City route will facilitate further business flows between Dublin and London and the service will provide those wishing to travel seamlessly from the heart of London City to North American with a very attractive connecting proposition, including US customs and immigration pre-clearance.”