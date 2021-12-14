Afghan Admission Programme to open in Ireland this week

A PROGRAMME which will enable current or former Afghan nationals legally living in Ireland to apply for temporary residence for their close family members in Afghanistan will open this week.

Up to 500 places will be available on the programme, which opens on Thursday, 16 December. It will remain open for eight weeks.

Four close family members can be included in an application, with priority being given to those who are most vulnerable such as older people, children, women and girls and people with disabilities.

Those whose previous employment exposes them to greater risk will also be given priority, such as UN and EU employees and people who worked for civil society organisations.

Outlining the programme, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she was "delighted to be able to confirm that we are opening the Afghan Admission Programme for applications."

"I am very conscious of the plight faced by the Afghan people following the collapse of the former Afghan government and the takeover of the Taliban."

She said it was understandably a very worrying time for the Afghan community living in Ireland "as they fear for the safety of their family members in Afghanistan or displaced to neighbouring countries."

The programme is open to Afghan nationals who have been living in Ireland on or before 1 September, 2021.

The eligible neighbouring countries included in the programme are Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The applicant will be required to support the nominated family members, including providing them with accommodation and covering the cost of travel.