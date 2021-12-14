Afghan Admission Programme to open in Ireland this week
News

Afghan Admission Programme to open in Ireland this week

The Afghan Admissions Programme will open in Ireland on Thursday, 16 December.

A PROGRAMME which will enable current or former Afghan nationals legally living in Ireland to apply for temporary residence for their close family members in Afghanistan will open this week.

Up to 500 places will be available on the programme, which opens on Thursday, 16 December. It will remain open for eight weeks.

Four close family members can be included in an application, with priority being given to those who are most vulnerable such as older people, children, women and girls and people with disabilities.

Those whose previous employment exposes them to greater risk will also be given priority, such as UN and EU employees and people who worked for civil society organisations.

Outlining the programme, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she was "delighted to be able to confirm that we are opening the Afghan Admission Programme for applications."

"I am very conscious of the plight faced by the Afghan people following the collapse of the former Afghan government and the takeover of the Taliban."

She said it was understandably a very worrying time for the Afghan community living in Ireland "as they fear for the safety of their family members in Afghanistan or displaced to neighbouring countries."

The programme is open to Afghan nationals who have been living in Ireland on or before 1 September, 2021.

The eligible neighbouring countries included in the programme are Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The applicant will be required to support the nominated family members, including providing them with accommodation and covering the cost of travel.

Related

Quarter of young adults in Ireland have above normal stress levels according to new report
News 2 hours ago

Quarter of young adults in Ireland have above normal stress levels according to new report

By: Connell McHugh

Boss spends online meeting as a potato after accidentally turning on camera filter
News 22 hours ago

Boss spends online meeting as a potato after accidentally turning on camera filter

By: Irish post

Lottery bosses to appear before Oireachtas as jackpot rolls over for six months
News 1 day ago

Lottery bosses to appear before Oireachtas as jackpot rolls over for six months

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Bryony Frost considered France move during Robbie Dunne bullying debacle
Sport 48 minutes ago

Bryony Frost considered France move during Robbie Dunne bullying debacle

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Low lie, the Fields of Athenry! Seven facts about Ireland’s iconic unofficial anthem
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Low lie, the Fields of Athenry! Seven facts about Ireland’s iconic unofficial anthem

By: Irish Post

Four Irish players hoping to make their mark in this week’s World Darts Championships
Sport 2 hours ago

Four Irish players hoping to make their mark in this week’s World Darts Championships

By: Jack Martin

IRFU respond to Irish Women's team members letter sent to government
Sport 2 hours ago

IRFU respond to Irish Women's team members letter sent to government

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Manchester United in talks to postpone the Brentford game after Covid-19 outbreak
Sport 19 hours ago

Manchester United in talks to postpone the Brentford game after Covid-19 outbreak

By: Conor O'Donoghue