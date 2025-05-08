Suicide charity warns need for its service ‘as critical as ever’
News

Suicide charity warns need for its service ‘as critical as ever’

THE need for services which offer support to people struggling with self-harm and suicidal thoughts is “as critical as ever” in Ireland a leading charity has warned.

Roughly 500 lives are lost to suicide in Ireland each year, the Pieta charity confirmed this week.

The organisation provides a free nationwide helpline service that offers immediate support from qualified therapists for people in urgent need who are self-harming, struggling with suicidal thoughts, or have lost someone to suicide.

This weekend will see thousands of people across the globe take part in Pieta’s annual Darkness into Light fundraiser, which kicks off at 4.15am on May 10 and sees participants tackle a 5km walk as the sun rises.

The annual Darkness into Light walk takes place on Saturday, May 10

“Darkness Into Light is more than a sunrise walk with friends and family, it's a powerful symbol of hope, bringing light to those in their darkest moments and illuminating a path forward,” the charity said this week.

“The need for Pieta’s lifesaving services remains as critical as ever,” they added.

“Every year, approximately 500 lives are lost to suicide in Ireland and behind every number is a network of loved ones – families, friends, and communities left grieving,” the charity explained.

Funds raised through the Darkness into Light walk directly supports Pieta’s services.

For the 13th year, Electric Ireland will support the 2025 Darkness Into Light walk.

Walks will take place across the globe this weekend. You can sign up to take part here.

See More: Charity, Darkness Into Light, Pieta, Suicidde

Related

It just is Cricket
Entertainment 2 years ago

It just is Cricket

By: Catriona Gray

Belfast man attempting world record 50 triathlons in a year for charity
Uncategorized 3 years ago

Belfast man attempting world record 50 triathlons in a year for charity

By: Connell McHugh

Dublin swimmers raise €40,000 for cancer charity by completing North Channel with no wetsuits
News 3 years ago

Dublin swimmers raise €40,000 for cancer charity by completing North Channel with no wetsuits

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Walsh warns: planes ready, airports are not
Business 22 hours ago

Walsh warns: planes ready, airports are not

By: Grainne Conroy

Government approves proposals for two new ‘sex for rent’ offences in Ireland
News 1 day ago

Government approves proposals for two new ‘sex for rent’ offences in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

All aboard for the ultimate family adventure on the Isle of Man
Travel 1 day ago

All aboard for the ultimate family adventure on the Isle of Man

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after van driven at garda
News 1 day ago

Arrest made after van driven at garda

By: Fiona Audley

O'Leary warns US tariffs could derail $30 billion Boeing-Ryanair deal
Business 1 day ago

O'Leary warns US tariffs could derail $30 billion Boeing-Ryanair deal

By: Mark Murphy

Bad Nanny: Victims of serial scammer who conned families in Ireland and Britain speak out
Entertainment 1 day ago

Bad Nanny: Victims of serial scammer who conned families in Ireland and Britain speak out

By: Fiona Audley