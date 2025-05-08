Suicide charity warns need for its service ‘as critical as ever’

THE need for services which offer support to people struggling with self-harm and suicidal thoughts is “as critical as ever” in Ireland a leading charity has warned.

Roughly 500 lives are lost to suicide in Ireland each year, the Pieta charity confirmed this week.

The organisation provides a free nationwide helpline service that offers immediate support from qualified therapists for people in urgent need who are self-harming, struggling with suicidal thoughts, or have lost someone to suicide.

This weekend will see thousands of people across the globe take part in Pieta’s annual Darkness into Light fundraiser, which kicks off at 4.15am on May 10 and sees participants tackle a 5km walk as the sun rises.

“Darkness Into Light is more than a sunrise walk with friends and family, it's a powerful symbol of hope, bringing light to those in their darkest moments and illuminating a path forward,” the charity said this week.

“The need for Pieta’s lifesaving services remains as critical as ever,” they added.

“Every year, approximately 500 lives are lost to suicide in Ireland and behind every number is a network of loved ones – families, friends, and communities left grieving,” the charity explained.

Funds raised through the Darkness into Light walk directly supports Pieta’s services.

For the 13th year, Electric Ireland will support the 2025 Darkness Into Light walk.

Walks will take place across the globe this weekend. You can sign up to take part here.