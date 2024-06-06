Alcohol, drugs and fake cigarettes seized in searches across Belfast
POLICE seized alcohol, counterfeit cigarettes and suspected drugs in a series of raids across Belfast.

Officers from the Belfast Neighbourhood Policing teams, supported by the police dog unit, found the items during searches across the city on May 30.

In a statement made yesterday afternoon they confirmed the raids were carried out in a number of properties in the north, south and west areas of Belfast.

During the searches, officers seized a sum of cash, suspected drugs with a street value of over £65,000, drug paraphernalia, 11,300 suspected counterfeit cigarettes and several crates of alcohol.

One person was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences and has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries, the PSNI have stated.

“These joint searches demonstrate that drugs and organised crime are a cross-departmental priority for police,” PSNI Chief Inspector Hanna said.

“We have all seen the harm that drugs cause, and the impact of addiction on individuals and families across Belfast,” he added.

“We will continue to target activity that we know is ultimately harming communities by removing dangerous drugs from our streets and disrupting criminal activity through searches and arrests, in order to make our communities safer.”

Chf Insp Hanna has urged anyone with information about the supply of drugs to contact them.

“If you have any information about the use or supply of drugs you can contact police on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/,” he said.

