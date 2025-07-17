Man charged after drugs worth €715k seized
A MAN has been charged after drugs worth €715k were discovered in searches across Dublin.

Gardaí on routine patrol in the Rathcoole/Citywest areas stopped a vehicle at around 3.45am yesterday morning (July 16).

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, was searched along with the vehicle.

“During the course of the search, Gardaí seized cannabis herb (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €10,000,” the police force confirmed.

The man was arrested and Gardaí conducted further searches at three homes in the city.

During these searches cannabis herb, cocaine and crack cocaine was seized, which had an estimated street value of drugs seized was €705,000.

A woman, aged in her 20s, who was arrested during the course of one search, has since been released without charge,

“The seized drugs, with a total estimated street value of €715,000, have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” the force said in a statement this morning.

The man has since been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court, this morning at 10.30am.

