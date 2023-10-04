Always Sunny trio release new Irish American whiskey after limited edition success

THREE of the stars of hit US sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have launched a new Irish American whiskey inspired by their 'most memorable nights out together'.

Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day launched their Four Walls brand last year with two limited edition versions.

The stars of the sitcom — which centres around fictional Philadelphia Irish pub, Paddy's — donated all profits to organisations that aid the bartending community after the hospitality industry was hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, they have now launched a new lower-priced version — Four Walls Irish American Whiskey — to make it available to a wider range of fans.

'Power of a great bar'

The gang say that after the success of their limited edition drops, they 'began exploring ways to make a new version of Irish American whiskey'.

"After our higher-end releases, it was important for us to make a whiskey priced that all of our fans could try and that bartenders would want to use in everyday drinks," said Day.

The 80-proof tipple — named after the four walls of the bar the gang call home — is a mix of smooth, triple-distilled grain and malt Irish whiskeys blended with bold American rye.

The Irish whiskeys are sourced from the Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk, Co. Louth with the rye coming from Cedar Ridge Distillery in Iowa.

The gang adds that it is smooth enough for shots while the rye allows it to hold up in cocktails, making it a 'true utility whiskey'.

McElhenney, who is of Irish descent, added that the drink looks to capture the spirit of good times with great company.

"The three of us have come up with some of our best ideas and had some of our most memorable nights out together in unassuming rooms where great bartenders made us feel like a million bucks when we probably didn't have a hundred between us," he said.

"That is the power of a great bar — when your favourite people are there, your favourite bartender is working, and a great song is playing.

"Nothing can beat that good time, and that's what Four Walls is all about."

Availability

Always Sunny fans attending the gang's current podcast tour have been able to sample the new product, which will soon be available to ship in most US states priced at $34.99.

Four Walls told The Irish Post that while there are no firm dates to begin shipping to Ireland or Britain just yet, they 'definitely plan to open both markets as soon as we can'.

In the meantime, fans in Britain can still order the limited edition Four Walls Bartender Blend exclusively through Master of Malt, priced at £79.95.