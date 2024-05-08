'An absolute gentleman': Tributes paid to father-of-two who died in Co. Antrim collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who died in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim on Tuesday.

Connor McNeill, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on the Carnlough Road in Broughshane at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Two young children, who were passengers in the car, remain in hospital where they are being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Paying tribute to the father-of-two from Glenarm, local GAA club Shane O'Neill's described Mr McNeill as 'an absolute gentleman'.

"All at Shane Uí Néill Gleann Arma are deeply saddened at the tragic death of Connor McNeill," read a statement.

"Connor was a dedicated member of our club, a true Gael and a great friend.

"He undertook many roles within our club — a player, coach, mentor and senior manager, as well as referee.

"An absolute gentleman who played for Shane Uí Néill since his early childhood and served our club with distinction, and wore our club jersey with immense pride.

"Connor's sad passing will be a huge loss to his family, friends, club and community. We will treasure all the memories for years to come."

'Integral' part of the club

Amateur soccer side Carnlough Swifts, with whom Mr McNeill also played, described him as 'a legend'.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we announce we have lost a Swifts legend, a good friend, a daddy, a husband, an uncle, a brother and a son," read a tribute from the club.

"Connor McNeill was tragically taken from us yesterday in a car accident."

It added: "Connor was a legend with the Swifts and was an integral part of every trophy won in the last 15 years.

"Everyone in the village and surrounding area will miss Connor's personality, warmth and sporting 'opinion'."

Maureen Morrow, the former mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, described Mr McNeill as 'a very much valued member' of the community.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Connor's immediate family and friends. I pray that his two children will make a speedy and complete recovery," said the UUP councillor for Coast Road.

"I would like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene and our thoughts are with them also.

"On behalf of the Mid and East Antrim Ulster Unionist Council group, as a party group, we wish to express our deepest sympathy to the McNeill family.

"This accident is an absolute tragedy. A family has been devastated and the community has lost a very much valued member."

The PSNI has urged anyone travelling in the area at the time of the collision to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured.

Anyone with relevant footage or information is asked to contact the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1089 of May 7.