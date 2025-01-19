Anniversary appeal to find prime suspect in 2015 murder of much-loved father-of-two Jon Casey
Anniversary appeal to find prime suspect in 2015 murder of much-loved father-of-two Jon Casey

Jon Casey, left, was stabbed to death in January 2015, with Waijs Dahir, right, named the prime suspect in the investigation (Images: Northants Police)

POLICE have issued a renewed appealed for information in their bid to locate the prime suspect in the murder of a much-loved father-of-two a decade ago.

Jon Casey, 35, was stabbed to death in Barrack Road, Northampton, close to the Lazeez restaurant, shortly before 5.30pm on January 16, 2015.

Northamptonshire Police declared Waijs Dahir the prime suspect in Mr Casey's death shortly afterwards and are re-appealing to the public for any information that could lead them to him.

"If anyone has any knowledge as to where Waijs Dahir is, please contact us," said Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell.

"If you do have information but are not sure whether to pass it on, please think of Jon's family who have just had to spend their ninth Christmas without him."

Fled the country

Dahir was 21 years old at the time of Mr Casey's death but would now be aged 31.

At the time of the murder, he lived in Semilong Road, Northampton but is believed to have gone to Coventry shortly after the incident before leaving the country.

At the present time, he is thought to be somewhere in Somalia or Kenya, though detectives are keeping an open mind and would appeal to anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts to come forward.

Waijs Dahir is thought to be somewhere in Somalia or Kenya (image: Northamptonshire Police)

"Although it's been 10 years since Jon died, his family still carry their grief as if his murder happened yesterday and this is no surprise when you speak to them and understand just how deeply he was loved," added DCI Campbell.

"Jon was a father to two children, a much-loved son, as well as a cherished brother and partner.

"There are so many people who still greatly feel his loss and these feelings are compounded by the knowledge that the person who killed him has not yet been brought to justice."

'A sadness beyond words'

On the fifth anniversary of Mr Casey's murder in 2020, his mother, Siobhan Bowe, issued an open letter to his killer.

In it, she told the culprit that despite having evaded authorities, 'you are not free, you will never be free. We will always be looking for you and for justice'.

In a statement this week, Mr Casey's family said time has not eased their grief.

"Ten years without Jon, a partner, a son, a brother and a daddy to two little girls, is a sadness beyond words," it  read.

"Knowing the cruel way he was a killed is a horror we have to live with every day. Time cannot ease our sadness or erase the horrific memories of that night.

Mr Casey was a father of two (Image: Northamptonshire Police)

"Living without justice, without the person that killed Jon being held accountable for the horror they put Jon through 10 years ago, and us for every day of the last 10 years, is a sadness that is hard to comprehend.

"Maybe, knowing that the person responsible for Jon's vicious, brutal and merciless murder has been held accountable will help us all to heal a little.

"Our world has been a lot less fun without Jon in it."

A £35,000 reward has been offered through the independent charity Crimestoppers to anyone who provides police with information that leads to Dahir's arrest.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or any other information about the death of Mr Casey, should call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information call also be provided to Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 and quoting Operation Nanny or by emailing [email protected].

