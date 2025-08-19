Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mayo collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a motorcyclist was left seriously injured following a collision in Co. Mayo.

The motorbike and a car collided at Castlebar Road in Newport at around 4.50pm on Sunday, August 17.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was seriously injured in the incident.

He received medical treatment at the scene of the collision before being brought to Mayo University hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of Castlebar Road, Newport, Co. Mayo, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday 17th August 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with any information should contact Westport Garda Station on (098) 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

A man aged in his 60’s has been arrested in connection with their investigation.