Aoife Scott wins Best Irish Folk Act at The Irish Post Music Awards

DUBLIN singer-songwriter Aoife Scott has taken home the award for Best Irish Folk Act at this evening's The Irish Post Music Awards at the INEC in Killarney.

Daughter of Irish singer Frances Black and niece to folk star Mary Black, the 35-year-old is leading the way for the next generation of folk artists in Ireland.

The bilingual musician worked in TV production for TG4 before a love for singing inherited from her family took over.

Scott's entertainment career began by chance when an actor singing on the IFTA-winning drama 1916: Seachtar na Casca had to leave and Scott filled in.

Her beautiful voice made such an impression on the crew that she was asked to sing on all seven episodes of the hit show.

Advertisement

Growing in confidence, Scott entered and won competitions such as Fastrack to Feis and the Ballyshannon Folk Festival Showcase and did well enough to leave her TV job and embark on a professional career in folk and traditional music.

She made her mark with performances singing with The Outside Track, a Pan Celtic music group and with the National Folk Alliance in Kansas City.

The Irishwoman went on to release her debut album Carry The Day in 2016 and her fledgling career has gone from strength to strength ever since. Congratulations!