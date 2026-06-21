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Appeal after explosive device found outside Co. Cork house
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Appeal after explosive device found outside Co. Cork house

File photo (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ have appealed for information after an explosive device was discovered outside a house in Co. Cork.

Residents were evacuated following the discovery of the device in Bandon on Thursday before it was removed by the Defence Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

No injuries were reported and gardaí have since conducted a technical examination of the scene.

"Anyone who was in the Laurel Walk, Allen Square, North Main Street/Dunmanway Road areas of Bandon Town, West Cork between the hours of 2.50pm and 3.30pm on June 18, 2026 who may have seen anything unusual is asked to contact the investigating gardaí," read a statement.

"Anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage from the Laurel Walk, Allen Square, North Main Street/Dunmanway Road areas between 2.50pm and 3.30pm on Thursday, June 18 is also asked to make that footage available.

"Gardaí can be contacted at Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station."

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See More: Bandon, Cork

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