Tributes following death of former Lord Mayor who served Dublin ‘with distinction’

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a former Lord Mayor of Dublin who served the city “with distinction”.

Michael Conaghan died on August 4 at Cherry Orchard Hospital in Dublin.

The 81-year-old, who hailed from Donegal, died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family”, they confirmed in a statement.

A member of the Labour Party since 1990, Mr Conaghan was first elected to Dublin City Council in 1991 to represent the Ballyfermot Ward.

He served as Lord Mayor of Dublin from 2004 to 2005 and represented Dublin South-Central as a TD from 2011 to 2016.

Paying tribute, current Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of his death.

“On behalf of Dublin City Council, I extend my sincere sympathies to his family, friends and former colleagues,” he said.

“Michael served Dublin with distinction as a Councillor, Lord Mayor and TD, and made a significant contribution to public life over many years,” he added.

“He will be remembered with respect and appreciation for his dedicated service to the city and its people.”

Labour Party Leader Ivana Bacik also paid tribute to her party colleague, describing Mr Conaghan as an “ardent champion of Labour values”.

“On behalf of the Labour Party I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Michael’s wife Marian, their daughters Heidi and Eve, extended family, many friends, colleagues, former students and constituents on his death,” she said.

“Michael came to join the Labour Party in 1990 through the merger with the Democratic Socialist Party then led by Jim Kemmy,” she explained.

“Throughout his political career he was an ardent champion of real Labour values.”

She added: “First elected in 1991 as a Councillor to Dublin City Council, Michael topped the poll three times in 1991, 1999 and 2009 in the Ballyfermot ward over four separate local elections, going on to serve as a Councillor for twenty years.

“A pinnacle of that service was his election as Lord Mayor in 2004, later followed by his election to the Dáil in 2011.

“Michael worked tirelessly to promote lifelong education and learning, and his commitment to his local community stemmed from his work as a teacher and Vice-Principal at Inchicore College of Further Education.

“He was also renowned and respected for his interest in local history and the industrial heritage of his community.

“As a member of the first Oireachtas all-party group on commemorations, one of his greatest political achievements was securing the preservation of Richmond Barracks as a cultural and educational hub for the people of the South-West Inner City and beyond, in the run up to the centenary of 1916.

“May he rest in peace.”

Mr Conaghan leaves behind his wife Marian, daughters Heidi and Eve, grandchildren Sam and Ben and wider family circle.

His funeral takes place at 11am on Saturday, August 8 at the Ballyfermot Civic Community Centre, followed by burial at Goldenbridge Cemetery.

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