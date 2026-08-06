Pensioner extradited from Australia to stand trial for child abuse offences in Northern Ireland

A MAN has been extradited from Australia to stand trial for indecent assault and child abuse offences in Northern Ireland.

The 75-year-old is wanted to stand trial for 14 offences of indecent assault on a female, and three offences of committing an act of gross indecency with a child.

The offences happened in Northern Ireland between the late 1970s and early 1980s the PSNI said in a statement.

The man, who was initially arrested in Victoria in 2023, was returned to Northern Ireland yesterday (August 5).

He is due to appear before Laganside Magistrates Court today.

“This extradition demonstrates our commitment to tracking down those wanted for serious offending here in Northern Ireland,” Sergeant Davey from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said.

“In this case we worked closely with the UK Home Office and Australian authorities to locate, arrest and return this suspect,” he explained.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions.

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

Sgt Davey added: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland appreciates the excellent help and support from our partners in the Australian Federal Police based in Victoria.

“We will continue to work together to make sure offenders are brought before the courts.”

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