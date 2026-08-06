Minister joins mission to promote Irish beef in Britain

IRELAND’S Food Minister was in Birmingham this week as part of a trade mission to promote Irish beef in the UK.

Martin Heydon, who is the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, was in the West Midlands with Bord Bia, Ireland’s food board, for a series of meetings.

Britain remains Ireland’s most important market for agri-food produce, which accounted for exports of €8.1bn in 2025.

Irish beef is Ireland’s leading agri-food export to the UK.

Sales increased by 19 per cent year-on-year from 2024 to a value €1.7bn in 2025, while since 2021, Irish beef exports to the UK have increased by 60 per cent.

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to visit the United Kingdom to hear first-hand about the current environment for Irish beef in the UK market and the prospects for developing our exports further,” Minister Heydon said.

“In Ireland we produce the best grass-fed beef in the world,” he added.

“This visit gave me an opportunity to meet with some of the main suppliers and key buyers of Irish beef to understand how we can continue to protect and strengthen Ireland’s position with key customers in the UK.”

During his time in Birmingham Minister Heydon met with representatives of key food industry suppliers and processors to discuss the prospects for Irish beef in the UK.

He also met with key purchasers of Irish beef in the UK, including those working for hotels, restaurants and premium food service.

“My visit underlined our commitment to the UK market and our commitment to seeking to strengthen this relationship,” Minister Heydon said.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said the UK remains “Ireland’s nearest, largest and most valuable market for beef”.

He added that the visit was designed to protect the nation’s export position.

“At a time of significant change across the market, it is particularly important that we continue to show up, listen to our customers and partners, and understand the shared opportunities and challenges facing both the Irish and British beef sectors,” he explained.

“Minister Heydon’s visit reinforces Ireland’s long-term commitment to the market and to supplying customers with high-quality, grass-fed Irish beef.”

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