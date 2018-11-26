Driver caught with spoon acting as ignition key
News

Driver caught with spoon acting as ignition key

The motorist had a litany of offences.

One driver in Cork was stopped by Gardaí and found with no ignition key, but a spoon.

The spoon was just the tip of the iceberg as the driver had no motor tax or certificate of roadworthiness.

The vehicle was taken in by Bandon Gardaí and the driver faces a court date.

