Appeal for information after man injured in Dublin shooting
News

Appeal for information after man injured in Dublin shooting

GARDAÍ have appealed for information after a man was injured in a shooting in Dublin.

The incident occurred at a residence in the Shancastle Close / Shancastle Avenue area of Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at around 9.15pm on Friday, December 20.

A man in his 20s was subsequently treated at Connolly Memorial Hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene was examined by a local Scenes of Crime Unit, however, no arrests have been made.

Gardaí have now urged anyone with information relating to the incident to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

