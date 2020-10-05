Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 13-year-old from Dublin

GARDAÍ have launched a public appeal for help in finding a young girl who has gone missing in Dublin.

13-year-old Abbie Glynn hasn't been home in over two days.

She was reportedly last seen in the Moorefield Avenue area of Clondalkin at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

Abbie is described as being approximately 6 feet tall with an athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Abbie was wearing a hooded light-green puffer jacket with a black hooded top underneath.

She was also wearing grey leggings, black Nike Air Max runners and had a black and red handbag with a Marc Jacobs logo on the strap.

Anyone with any information regarding Abbie's whereabouts has been asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.