Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 13-year-old from Dublin
News

Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 13-year-old from Dublin

GARDAÍ have launched a public appeal for help in finding a young girl who has gone missing in Dublin.

13-year-old Abbie Glynn hasn't been home in over two days.

She was reportedly last seen in the Moorefield Avenue area of Clondalkin at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

Abbie is described as being approximately 6 feet tall with an athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement
Abbie Glynn: Garda Press Office

When last seen, Abbie was wearing a hooded light-green puffer jacket with a black hooded top underneath.

She was also wearing grey leggings, black Nike Air Max runners and had a black and red handbag with a Marc Jacobs logo on the strap.

Anyone with any information regarding Abbie's whereabouts has been asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Clondalkin, Dublin, Gardai, Missing Teenager

Related

Horror in Dublin as pet cat is found dead with its head and tail cut off
News 6 days ago

Horror in Dublin as pet cat is found dead with its head and tail cut off

By: Harry Brent

Dublin girl celebrates Communion Day with visit to firefighters who saved her life
News 3 weeks ago

Dublin girl celebrates Communion Day with visit to firefighters who saved her life

By: Rachael O'Connor

Helicopter door breaks off and lands in Dublin school grounds, narrowly missing children
News 4 months ago

Helicopter door breaks off and lands in Dublin school grounds, narrowly missing children

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Ireland v Slovakia - Euro 2020 playoff: Kick-off time, team news and TV details
Sport 24 minutes ago

Ireland v Slovakia - Euro 2020 playoff: Kick-off time, team news and TV details

By: Harry Brent

Irish government rejects advice from NPHET to impose Level Five restrictions
News 2 hours ago

Irish government rejects advice from NPHET to impose Level Five restrictions

By: Harry Brent

New Zealand has managed to "beat the virus" for a second time, PM Jacinda Ardern says
News 5 hours ago

New Zealand has managed to "beat the virus" for a second time, PM Jacinda Ardern says

By: Rachael O'Connor

'Offensive' Ed Sheeran puppet had to be changed due to fears it would upset ginger people
News 5 hours ago

'Offensive' Ed Sheeran puppet had to be changed due to fears it would upset ginger people

By: Harry Brent

Mike Pence’s Irish cousin says US Vice President is ‘a really nice guy’
News 5 hours ago

Mike Pence’s Irish cousin says US Vice President is ‘a really nice guy’

By: Jack Beresford