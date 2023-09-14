Witness appeal after man hospitalised following violent attack in Dublin
The man, aged in his 30s, was found near a park in Dublin

A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital following a brutal attack in a Dublin park.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on September 12.

The man, ages in his 30s, was found in Cherrywood Villas, near Corkagh Park, with a number of injuries shortly before 5pm that afternoon.

He was later taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he is currently in a serious but stable condition.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” gardaí have confirmed.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this incident or video footage is asked to contact the investigation team,” they added.

“In particular witnesses who may have been in the Kilcarberry and Cherrywood Villas areas of Clondalkin between 4.45pm – 5.15pm on Tuesday, September 12."

Gardaí can be contacted at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station

