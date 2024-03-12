Appeal for information on birthday of Irishman missing for more than 30 years

DETECTIVES have reissued a missing persons appeal on the birthday of a man last seen nearly 40 years ago.

David Foster was last seen in the Ballymacash Park area of Lisburn in Co. Antrim in October 1986.

He was 23 years old at the time.

Originally from the Glenbyn area of north Belfast, Mr Foster is described as being 5’ 10” tall, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes at the time.

He also has a scar on the palm of his left hand.

In a statement made today, which is his birthday, the PSNI said “our detectives in Lisburn investigating missing person David Foster are appealing for information on his 61st birthday, Tuesday, March 12”.

They confirmed: “David was last reported as being seen in October 1986 in the Ballymacash Park area of Lisburn.”

“Anyone who may know of the whereabouts or who may have any information which could assist police with their inquiries is asked to contact police on 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/report.”

They added: “If someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”