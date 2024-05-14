Appeal for witnesses after man and woman seriously injured in Longford collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to a collision in Longford to come forward.

Four people were in a car that was involved in a single vehicle collision in Ballinalee at around 11.30pm on May 12.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident - which happened on a local road at Esker Cross - which saw all of the occupants of the car taken by ambulance to Tullamore and Mullingar Hospitals for assessment.

Among them a man and a woman who were seriously injured in the incident are still in hospital.

The pair, aged in their 20s, are being treated for “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” gardaí confirmed this week.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward,” the force said in a statement.

“Additionally, road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam recordings) from the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí,” they added.