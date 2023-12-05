Woman aged 80 killed in collision on Irish road

A WOMAN has died after being involved in a collision on a road in Longford.

The pensioner, who was 80 years old, was injured in the crash, which happened in Edgeworthstown at around 4.40pm yesterday afternoon (December 4).

Today Gardaí at Granard have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Shortly after 4.40pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle collision on the on the N4 at Lisnagrish, Edgeworthstown,” they said.

“The sole occupant of the car, a woman aged 80 years, was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel,” they add.

“She was brought by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.”

Gardaí have appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with video footage - including dashcam - from the N4 at Lisnagrish at the time of the collision to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Granard Garda station on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.