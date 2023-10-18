Gardaí appeal for information after woman 'seriously assaulted' in Co. Longford

GARDAÍ have appealed for information after a woman was 'seriously assaulted' during an incident in Co. Longford.

The incident occurred at The Mall in Longford Town during the early hours of Monday, August 7, 2023.

The victim, aged in her 50s, was hospitalised for treatment for serious injuries.

"At approximately 2.30am, a woman in her 50s was seriously assaulted in the course of an incident at The Mall in Longford Town,” said a garda spokesperson.

"She was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar for treatment to serious injuries.

"Gardai are renewing an appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

"Investigating gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to individuals who were present in the Mall or Great Water Street areas between the hours of 1am to 3am on that date."

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with video or dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.