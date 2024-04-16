Appeal for witnesses after man left seriously injured following afternoon attack in shop

THREE people were injured in an attack which took place in a shop in Co. Clare over the weekend.

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating following the incident which happened at a store in Clarecastle at around 1pm on Sunday, April 14.

Officers were called after two men entered the shop and assaulted two men and a woman who were inside before fleeing the scene in a car.

One man, aged in his 20s, is currently being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

The other man, who is in his late teens, received treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

A woman, aged in her 50s, was also injured in the incident, and is receiving treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Clarecastle area between 12.45pm and 1.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Any persons who were in Clarecastle at these times and observed any activity which drew their attention are also asked to come forward,” they added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.