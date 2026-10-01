Applications open for €6m arts fund for organisations across Ireland

FUNDING of €6m has been announced to support arts organisations across Ireland to purchase new equipment and undertake renovation works.

The funds, announced this week, will be granted under a new pilot cheme for the arts sector confirmed by Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan.

“This €6m fund is about much more than buildings and equipment - it is about opening doors to creativity and opportunity in communities across Ireland,” Minister O’Donovan said as the pilot scheme was launched at the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray, Co. Wicklow.

“By investing in the places where culture happens, and in the community and voluntary groups that bring it to life, we are helping to ensure that arts can play an important part in people’s lives, regardless of where you live or your background,” he added.

Applications for the Arts Capital Investment Fund opened today.

Organisations can apply for one of three categories – funding for on-site equipment, construction works at their site or for equipment that will ‘increase participation in the arts for community/voluntary groups’.

Minister of State Noel Grealish, who was also at the launch event, said the initiative will ensure that “art is for everyone”.

“This Government is committed to improving access to the arts for all,” he added.

“This scheme will strengthen the cultural organisations we love so dearly all across the country, and will ensure that art remains a thriving and vital part of our society.”

The application window will be open for a period of 11 weeks.

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