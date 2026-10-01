Angela Scanlon ‘properly excited’ to host Radio 2’s Drivetime show

ANGELA SCANLON has been announced as the new presenter of BBC Radio 2’s Drivetime show.

The Co. Meath-born star, who hails from Ratoath, will take over from Sara Cox, who is now the presenter of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Scanlon, who will now lead proceedings on Radio 2 from 4pm to 7pm on weekdays, said she is more than ready for the job after hosting the show on a temporary basis in the summer.

"Taking over Radio 2 Drivetime is properly exciting,” she said.

“Millions of people, all having completely different days, piling into the same conversation for a few hours - what a strange and lovely thing.”

She added: “Every weekday, I’ll be in your ears, your cars and your kitchens - on the school run, on the way home, or standing at the hob wondering what on earth to feed a small but hungry mob.

“I want all of it: the stories, the opinions, the chaos, the tiny triumphs and the things you probably shouldn’t admit on national radio.

"And to be wedged between Trevor Nelson and Jo Whiley - two absolute radio legends - is quite the sandwich.

“I cannot wait to get stuck in. We’re going to have a lot of fun."

BBC Radio 2 has also announced Ben Earle as the new host of The Country Show.

The singer/songwriter, who is one half of The Shires - the UK’s bestselling UK Country duo of all time, said he is “truly honoured” to be asked to present the show.

“It is such a prestigious show in such an exciting time for Country music, especially in the UK,” he explained.

“I still pinch myself that the genre has become so huge that we now have US acts coming over and headlining stadiums here.”

He added: “I’m so excited to chat to those artists on the show and hear their stories, and also discover some homegrown talent too.

“What I’m most excited for though is what made me fall in love with Country - the songs. “Searching out the best Country songs and playing them every week is going to be so much fun.”

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