Leading film producers Michael Ryan and Farah Abushwesha become IFTUK patrons

TWO leading film producers have joined Irish Film & TV UK as industry patrons.

Michael Ryan and Farah Abushwesha join the organisation in its 15th anniversary year.

London-based Ryan, whose roots lie in Co. Tipperary, is a successful film producer and executive producer.

“I am delighted to have been asked to become a patron of IFTUK,” he said this week.

“The work they do in the promotion and support of Irish productions worldwide is crucial to the continued industry success across Film and Television and I am pleased to play whatever part I can to showcase the breadth of talent found in Ireland."

Ryan co-founded J&M Entertainment, which was involved in films including Kiss of the Spider Woman, Homicide, Miles from Home, Highlander and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

Following its sale, he continued to produce, finance and sell films including The General, starring Brendan Gleeson and Adrian Dunbar; The Testimony of Taliesin Jones, starring Matthew Rhys and Jonathan Pryce and the Roddy Doyle’s animated feature A Greyhound of a Girl, which features the voices of Brendan Gleeson and Sharon Horgan.

BAFTA-nominated Abushwesha is an Irish-Libyan producer and writer and the founder of Rocliffe Productions.

“It’s such an honour to become a patron of Irish Film & TV UK,’ she said.

“So much of my life and work has been shaped by moving between Ireland and the UK, and I know how valuable it is to find people who understand both worlds.”

She added: “It’s a place to meet, watch films from Ireland, talk about the work and perhaps make something together.

“I’m so proud to be asked to be part of it. My God, the fresh-off-the-boat me would be wide- eyed!”

Abushwesha’s feature credits include Lemonade, starring Barry Keoghan; the multi-award-winning documentary Testimony, which was the winner of Best Feature Documentary at Irish Film Festival London 2025; the Netflix Original Irreplaceable You and the science-fiction feature Woken.

IFTUK’s Chair, Carey Fitzgerald, said the organisation is “delighted to welcome such significant industry figures as industry patrons”.

“IFTUK is dedicated to developing and encouraging new talent, as well as promoting established Irish talent, and having such eminent experts as patrons from all areas of the global film and TV business will help us to achieve this,” she added.

“They join our equally prominent industry Patrons; Lenny Abrahamson, David Freyne and Ros Hubbard, as well as international Irish stars; Saorise Ronan, Colin Farrell, Fiona Shaw, Niamh McCormack and Moe Dunford.”

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