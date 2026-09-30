Man arrested in connection with Co. Down arson attack on house with three children inside

A MAN has been arrested in connection with an arson attack on a house with three children inside.

The incident, in which a petrol bomb was thrown at the property, occurred in Downpatrick, Co. Down on Tuesday evening.

The 19-year-old man is currently in custody after being detained on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent.

"We received a report shortly before 8.30pm that a glass bottle with petrol had been thrown, causing a fire at property in Struell Avenue," said Sergeant Stewart of the PSNI.

"A female and three children were in the house at the time. Thankfully, they were not hurt but this would have been a frightening experience for them all.

"Our officers attended and an investigation is underway. A teenage man has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent. He remains in custody at this time."

Police have encouraged anyone who may witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious leading up to the report to contact them.

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