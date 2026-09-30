Man questioned in connection with 2006 murder of father-of-two in Dublin

A MAN has been questioned in connection with a murder in Dublin more than two decades ago.

Shea Bradley, 29, was shot dead in the laneway between Regal Park and Blackhorse Avenue in Cabra, Dublin 7 on March 9, 2006.

Four people were arrested in connection with the investigation in the weeks after the death of Mr Bradley, a father-of-two originally from Co. Derry, however they were subsequently released.

On Tuesday, gardaí attached to the Detective Unit at Cabra Garda Station arrested a man in his 40s in relation to the investigation.

He was detained under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1998 and has since been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations ongoing.

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