Heimir Hallgrimsson praises keeper Gavin Bazunu but says Ireland will fulfil fixture against Israel

IRELAND manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has said the national team will fulfil Sunday's Nations League fixture against Israel, despite an appeal from the Stop the Game campaign.

However, the manager has also praised goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who opted out of playing against Israel as he felt participating in the fixtures was wrong.

Last Sunday's meeting between the sides in Hungary was thrown into doubt after Bazunu decided the day before the match that he did not want to be involved.

That led to the players meeting for four hours on Saturday morning before they voted in favour of playing the fixture, which Ireland won 3-0.

Ahead of the game, which served as Israel's 'home' fixture, there were no handshakes or pennants exchanged while the Irish players bowed their heads during the Israeli anthem and wore black armbands.

'It has been tough'

In an open letter to Hallgrimsson and the players this week, Stop the Game urged the squad not to face Israel in Serbia this weekend, where Ireland's 'home' fixture is being held.

"You showed the world in Hungary that you have a conscience," read the letter.

"We are asking you to go further in Serbia. Build on what you did. Stand with the Irish people. Stand with Palestine."

Stop the Game is also planning to protest the decision to play Israel ahead of Ireland's meeting with Austria at the Aviva on Thursday.

Speaking today, Hallgrimsson said his focus was on the Austria game in Dublin but confirmed Sunday's fixture with Israel was set to go ahead as planned.

"We are playing Austria, the highest ranked team in the group," he said.

"I'm not going to allow outside noise to affect me focussing on football."

He added: "Obviously, the FAI has said that we are playing both the games and we are going to fulfil that.

"That was our attention when we came into this camp and that's still our attention.

"It has been tough, especially on the players, it's been really, really tough.

"Everybody understands that but we are trying to focus on the football game against Austria.

"What happens after, like all this camp, we need to almost take it day by day but that is already decided that we are going to fulfil the games."

However, asked whether there could be a repeat of last Saturday's events that threw the Israel match in Hungary into doubt, he replied: "No, but we thought that as well before the first game."

'Gavin is a great lad'

With Ireland needing to name three goalkeepers for a Nations League fixture, Luton's Josh Keeley has been drafted into the panel as a fourth stopper.

He will be included in the squad for Sunday, with Bazunu expected to return for Thursday's game with Austria.

Despite an apparent difference of opinion on the Israel fixtures, Hallgrimsson praised Bazunu and hit out at 'lies' regarding reports of his treatment in the camp.

"Gavin is a great lad. I've always had a good relationship with him," said the manager.

"It's probably more tough for him than the other players.

"They have really welcomed him and there's been a lot of lies said around all of this but we welcomed him back and he's taking part.

"I think it shows his character as well to be with us so I want to give him praise for that.

"I want to give the players praise for how welcoming they have been with him.

"Life goes on. He is a part of this group and I think that shows how strong the bond is between these players, that even a thing like this is not breaking us.

"We're sticking together and that's why we're thinking forward and we are going forward."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.