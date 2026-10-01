Ireland and UK host joint emergency exercise to prepare for subsea attack

AN EMERGENCY exercise has been hosted by the Irish and British Governments to help prepare for an attack on their shared undersea cables.

The desktop exercise, titled Eastern Pearl, which was carried out yesterday, was the first of its kind.

It took place in Dublin, where a simulated scenario saw disruption caused to multiple cables which lie under the Irish Sea.

The purpose of the event was to “enhance Ireland and the UK’s co-ordination and response capabilities to a realistic scenario affecting subsea telecoms cables” an Irish Government spokesperson explained.

It follows a commitment made in the joint agreement previously signed by both governments.

“This successful exercise marks a key milestone in the development of enhanced cooperation between Ireland and the United Kingdom in preparing for disruption to our shared critical undersea infrastructure,” Ireland’s Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan said this week.

“Strengthening partnerships and working relationships with our neighbours will be key to improving the resilience of the network of international subsea telecoms cables serving Ireland, the UK and Europe,” he added.

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