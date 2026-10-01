Ireland commends ‘frontrunners’ Moldova on progress towards EU membership

MOLDOVA’S progress in its bid to become an EU member has been commended by the Irish Government.

Ireland’s Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne said the nation was the “frontrunner” of all those currently seeking EU accession.

Minister Byrne made the statement while welcoming Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Chief Negotiator with the European Union, Cristina Gherasimov to Dublin yesterday.

“I greatly welcome the opportunity to meet again with Deputy Prime Minister Gherasimov, to discuss how we can best progress Moldova’s accession process,” he said.

“During our meeting, I reiterated Ireland’s strong commitment to EU enlargement, which is a key priority of Ireland’s EU Presidency,” he added.

“The meeting also provided an opportunity to highlight Ireland’s ongoing efforts to secure significant further progress on enlargement in the months ahead.”

The Minister also said Moldova is “one of the frontrunners in the accession process” before adding, “the progress they have achieved over recent years must be commended".

He explained: “In July, I chaired the third Accession Conference with Moldova, marking the opening of Cluster 6 on External Relations.

“Ireland will continue to work with all member states to advance Moldova’s candidacy through the opening of all remaining clusters.

“EU enlargement is in Moldova’s interest and is in the interest of existing EU member states.”

Regarding the work going on behind the scenes in Moldova, Minister Byrne explained: “Earlier this year, I visited Chișinău, and through my regular engagement with the Moldovan government, I am aware of the excellent work that Moldova is undertaking to meet the challenge of aligning their laws with the EU, against the backdrop of ongoing hybrid threats and external interference they are facing.”

He added: “Moldova’s future lies within the EU and Ireland fully supports Moldova on their path towards EU membership.”

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