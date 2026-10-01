President Connolly ‘greatly privileged’ to host Irish language concert at Áras an Uachtaráin

AN Irish language concert held at Áras an Uachtaráin will be broadcast on television this evening.

The event will feature in a special Irish language episode of Other Voices: The Anam Sessions which was filmed at the home of Irish President Catherine Connolly.

“It was a great privilege for me to recently welcome outstanding musicians and the wonderful ‘Other Voices’ team to Áras an Uachtaráin to celebrate music through the medium of Irish,” the President said this week.

“As President of Ireland, it lifts my spirits and gives me great hope to see our country’s ancient language being used so enthusiastically, vibrantly, and creatively by so many of the artists of our time.”

She added: “I hope the audience will find enjoyment, fun, and value in the entertainment provided by this special programme.”

The show is set to air on RTÉ2 at 11.10pm tonight.

“The fourth and final episode of this year's series was filmed entirely through Irish at Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of the President of Ireland,” an RTÉ spokesperson said.

“The episode brings together music, language, culture and heritage in one of Ireland's most significant historic buildings,” they add.

The episode features performances from a range of Irish artists, including Aibhse, Cuas, Dairena Ní Chinnéide, Damien Dempsey, Huartan, Pauline Scanlon and Ruth McGinley.

“The special episode reflects the OPW's ongoing commitment to supporting and promoting the Irish language and to ensuring that Ireland's heritage sites remain living, vibrant spaces where culture, and creativity can flourish,” the spokesperson added.

President Connolly sent a message of thanks to those involved in organising the event.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Philip King and his team, to the OPW, and to everyone involved and participating in the production of this programme,” she said.

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