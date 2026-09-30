Gardaí confirm man's 2022 disappearance in Co. Meath is now being treated as murder

GARDAÍ have said today they are treating the disappearance of a man in Co. Meath four years ago as murder.

Mark Duffy, 43, was last seen in Navan on October 3, 2022 and was reported missing 10 days later.

Gardaí have maintained an open and active investigation into the case, carried out by a dedicated team at Navan Garda Station led by a Senior Investigating Officer.

They are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances of the disappearance but said today that based on the entirety of the information available, the case has been reclassified as a murder investigation.

A Family Liaison Officer remains in place for Mr Duffy's family, who were this morning updated of the latest development.

Disappearance

In the weeks before his disappearance, Mr Duffy had been living homeless in a tent in Navan town.

On October 3, 2022, he was at the Post Office at Johnstown Shopping Centre, Navan at 10.50am.

Later that day at around 2.45pm, Mr Duffy was seen on CCTV on the Commons Road, Navan, walking into McDermotts Villas Housing Estate.

This was the last confirmed sighting of Mr Duffy, who was reported missing on October 13, 2022 by a family member who became concerned when she hadn't heard from him.

A garda missing persons investigation commenced and it was established that there had been no sightings of Mr Duffy since October 3, 2022.

His phone had not been used and he had not left the country.

Gardaí subsequently conducted searches of the Navan and River Boyne areas but there have been no sightings of Mr Duffy or evidence of his whereabouts.

Appeal

Mr Duffy is described as 5' 8" in height, of broad build with brown hair and blue eyes and walked with a noticeable limp at the time.

When he was last seen, he was wearing dark clothing with a cream hoodie underneath, the hood of which was outside his jacket.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information on the disappearance and murder of Mr Duffy to contact the investigation team.

"Did you see or speak to Mark on October 3, 2022 or in the days leading up to it?" said Garda Detective Inspector Brian Dunne.

"Mark was last seen on CCTV at the Commons Road, Navan at approximately 2.45pm on October 3, 2022. Were you in the area around this time? Do you know where he went after here?

"If you think you may have seen Mark or that you may be able to assist the investigation, gardaí would appreciate your assistance.

"No matter how insignificant you think any information may be, do not assume that it's not of interest or value to An Garda Síochána or that An Garda Síochána may already have the information."

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on (046) 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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