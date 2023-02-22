Armagh man spared jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter of neighbour
News

Armagh man spared jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter of neighbour

A MAN from Co. Armagh has been spared jail after being sentenced for the manslaughter of his neighbour.

Brian Anthony Nicholl, 52, of Ballynahone Close was sentenced at Newry Crown Court today, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the manslaughter of Nigel Burgess.

The 65-year-old died following an altercation between the two on the night of April 11, 2020.

Nicholl was sentenced to 100 hours of community service with two years on probation after a post-mortem attributed Mr Burgess' death to an underlying heart condition.

According to Armagh i, a pathologist concluded that none of Mr Burgess' injuries contributed to his death, nor was he rendered unconscious by any blow to the head.

'Tragic case'

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin of the PSNI urged people to think about the consequences of their actions.

"Police officers, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to a report of a fight between the two men in the Ballynahone Close area of the city," she said.

"This was on the night of Saturday, April 11, 2020.

"Mr Burgess was found lying unresponsive on the ground and, sadly, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"A subsequent post-mortem revealed pre-existing heart disease.

"And it's believed that Mr Burgess' death was caused by a cardiac arrest, triggered during the physical altercation between the two.

"This is a tragic case, which has seen a life cut short and left loved ones bereft.

"I would urge people to think about how their actions — within a matter of minutes or even seconds — can change lives forever."

The family of Mr Burgess expressed thanks to both the PSNI and Ambulance Service for their response and support, especially their efforts to resuscitate Mr Burgess.

See More: Armagh, Co Armagh, PSNI

